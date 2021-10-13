National boxing coach Boy Velasco retires

Boxing coach Nolito "Boy" Velasco (center) with coaches Kevin Smith (L) and Don Abnett (R). File photo. Rick Olivares.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nolito "Boy" Velasco, a well-respected coach in the national boxing team, will retire at the end of the year.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) on Wednesday announced that the 58-year-old Velasco will retire from his national team duties by December 31.

In a letter to the national boxing federation, Velasco said he is "looking forward to enjoy my retirement with my family, as I give them the time and effort I missed because of working."

Velasco is the elder brother of Olympic boxing medalists Roel (bronze in Barcelona 1992) and Mansueto "Onyok" (silver in Atlanta 1996).

Velasco is best known for his work with the women's national boxing team, guiding the career of Tokyo silver medalist Nesthy Petecio.

ABAP has accepted Velasco's request for retirement, in a letter signed by president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Ed Picson.

Both officials also wished Velasco "well in your future endeavors."

