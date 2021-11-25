

Filipino boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas finally got the break he wanted.

The reigning IBF junior bantamweight champion is set to battle WBO junior bantamweight king Kazuto Ioka of Japan in a title unification fight on New Year's Eve in Japan.

"This is the fight he has dreamed about, the one he wanted. He's fighting in Japan not a problem," said MP Promotions' Sean Gibbons while announcing the bout.

"(Ancajas) has taken a lot of criticism over the years that he hasn't fought anybody, he hasn't stepped up. That's all gonna stop on December 31st."

Ancajas, who will be defending his title for the 10th time, is delighted to get that elusive title unification.

"Matagal na talaga akong nag-aantay. Alam kong darating at mapagbigyan ako ng unification. Ito na iyon. Hindi ko sasayangin ang opportunity dahil bibihira lang ito," he said.

Gibbons said Ioka is just part of their long-term plans for Ancajas.

They are hoping to also line him up for other title unification bouts or perhaps fights involving the more recognizable stars in the junior bantamweight class.

"It's just one piece of the puzzle, one belt down, which is the WBO," said Gibbons.