Jonas Sultan said he has to thank Team Jerwin Ancajas for helping him conquer Carlos Caraballo and win the WBO intercontinental bantamweight title.

Sultan, a former junior bantamweight title contender, came in as a heavy underdog against the Puerto Rican knockout artist.

But the Zamboanga City native surprised everyone when he knocked down Caraballo not just once but four times en route to a unanimous decision win.

"Napakalaking tulong sa 'kin ni Coach Joven (Jimenez) at ni Jerwin Ancajas, kasi dati hindi ko alam maglaro kung ang kalaban ko kaliwete," Sultan, told ABS-CBN News, referring to Caraballo's southpaw stance.

Sultan said he sparred with Ancajas who also fights southpaw style. The two trained together in Los Angeles before Sultan's big fight in New York.

"So talagang tinuruan ako ni coach Joven ng technique, at siyempre si Jerwin Ancajas talaga tinuturan niya ako. Talagang proud ako sa mga ka training camp ko," he said.

Ironically, Sultan once challenged Ancajas for the IBF junior bantam title in an all-Filipino title fight in 2018.

Using his ring smarts, Ancajas outpointed Sultan to retain his title. But the two became friends ever since.

Sultan recently returned to the Philippines to spend vacation with his family. But he assured that he will fly back to the US to return the favor to Ancajas.

"Sa Pilipinas muna ako ng two weeks, relax muna tapos mameet ko ang family ko. Pagtapos ng two weeks, balik ako ng US dahil kailangan ni Jerwin ng sparring partner para sa darating na laban," he siad.

"Importante yung kay Jerwin Ancajas dahil world title fight iyon."

