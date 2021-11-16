Four-division champion Donnie Nietes will be making his return to the ring in a highly crucial battle on December 11.

Nietes will square off with Dominican Republic's Norbelto "Meneito" Jimenez in a world title eliminator at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to Boxing Scene.

The 39-year-old Nietes will need to hurdle the younger former title contender to become the mandatory challenger to one of the WBA junior bantamweight world titles.

Mexican superstar Juan Francisco Estrada holds the WBA "super" title, while Mexican-American Joshua Franco is the current WBA "regular" champion.

A victory over Jimenez will also position Nietes against the likes of Thai slugger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Nicaraguan superstar Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Japan's Kazuto Ioka and fellow Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas.

The last time Nietes fought was when he outclassed Colombian Pablo "El Trencito" Carrillo last April at Caesar's Palace Dubai.

