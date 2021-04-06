Boxing: Nietes remains deadly despite 2-year layoff, says analyst

Donnie Nietes never showed any signs of rust when he fought the younger Pablo Carillo of Colombia over the weekend.

The four-division former world champion outboxed the 32-year-old Colombian despite being 38 years old.

He did this despite being sidelined for over two years.

"It was a shutout victory for Donnie Nietes," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"Nietes showed no signs of rust, despite the two-year hiatus. If you're coming off a long layoff, this is the kind of performance that puts you on the radar."

Prior his dominant victory over Carillo, Nietes' last fight was his split decision win over Japan's Kazuto Ioka in December 2018.

In his comeback fight, Nietes showed he has much left in his tank. He proved this by schooling Carillo with effective use of distance and accurate counter-punching.

Icasiano even questioned the scoring of one of the judges, given the disparity in performance between the two fighters.

"It's puzzling as to how one judge was able to score it 96-95 because it's a one-sided clinic in favor of the Filipino," he said.

Icasiano said he hopes Nietes' promoter will be able to work out a lucrative fight for the Murcia, Negros Occidental native, specifically against Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

"He proved in his return fight that he remains sharp and crafty as ever. Now that falls on the lap of MTK Global and D4G Promotions. His handlers could be his gateway to the elite of the super flyweight division, and the most plausible fight to make is a bout against Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES