Donnie "Ahas" Nietes is the latest boxer to sign with Probellum. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Donnie "Ahas" Nietes, who has won world titles in four different weight divisions, has signed with upstart promotional company Probellum.

Probellum announced Wednesday that the 39-year-old Nietes is the 15th fighter to sign with them, joining the likes of Badou Jack, Ricky Burns, and fellow Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire Jr.

"We're pleased to welcome such an illustrious boxer like Donnie Nietes to the team," said Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum.

"We have seen the lower weight classes finally receive the praise they deserve in recent years, and Donnie is a key part of that stacked super-flyweight division," he added.

Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs) has won world titles at the super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight divisions. He held the WBO light-flyweight title from October 2011 until May 2016, becoming the longest-reigning Filipino world champion.

He moved to the flyweight division in September 2016 but was inactive from 2019 until April 2021. Nietes returned to action last April 3, beating Pablo Carillo of Colombia in a super flyweight bout via unanimous decision.

"It's such a great pleasure to get this promotional contract with Probellum," Nietes said in a statement.

"I am so proud to be part of it, and I am looking forward to fighting again soon so that I can continue to show my boxing abilities and technique," he added.

Schaefer called Nietes "a true legend of the sport," touting his achievements in four different weight divisions.

"We're proud to now be working together as we look to help him claim world honors again in the near future," he said.