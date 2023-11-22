Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Yukien Andrada is peaking at the right time for the San Beda Red Lions.

Over their past three games which all came as victories, the 6-foot-6, Marketing Management student has averaged 25.3 points for the Yuri Escueta-mentored squad, including a 26-point outing against the LPU Pirates on Tuesday.

This was vital for San Beda as they previously faced a losing skid wherein they endured four losses in five games, but all of that is now in the past as they have officially entered the Final Four after Wednesday’s games.

For the 22-year-old Andrada, however, what he wants for San Beda is more than a postseason appearance, which was their best finish in Seasons 97 and 98.

He hopes for the Red Lions to return to the Finals, a feat they haven’t gotten since 2019, and have the opportunity to finally bring home the NCAA seniors’ hoops title back to Mendiola.

“I just want to win talaga for San Beda,” he said about where the best stretch of his young career is stemming from.

“Gustong gusto ko makabalik sa championship [yung San Beda], sa Finals, and win the championship. ‘Yun talaga yung motivation ko eh.”

Escueta, meanwhile, lauded the timely performances of the third-year stretch big, saying that it is a huge boost to the offensive of the Red Lions who previously missed the services of Andrada due to injury early in the second round.

“When we lost yung first two games sa second round, ayaw ko isipin na wala kasi si Yuki. Kasi siyempre gusto ko yung next man up mentality eh,” Escueta explained on Tuesday.

“[Pero] si Yuki talaga yung nawala, parang [ring] nawala si Jacob [Cortez] noon. Ganoon talaga ka important si Yuki sa amin.”

“It’s not a secret naman talaga — Yuki is as valuable as Jacob.”

As for what his numbers bring to the team, Andrada said that it is beyond the victories, rather the confidence that he can spread among his teammates.

“All my teammates, we are on the same page, we want to win all our games, get to the Finals, and win the championship,” he said.

“It’s a big confidence booster talaga. I can really help the team on the offensive side. I can spread the confidence of my teammates.”