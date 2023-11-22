MANILA — Like a broken record, Clint Escamis steered Mapua University towards victory yet again.

The MVP-Rookie of the Year frontrunner led the Cardinals after they defeated and eliminated Jose Rizal University, 77-74, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Escamis tallied 25 points, five steals, four rebounds, and four assists in their 15th win in 18 games this year.

Veteran big man Warren Bonifacio contributed 17 points and five rebounds, while Marc Cuenco and JC Recto finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

Down by three, in what would eventually be JRU’s last 3.7 seconds in Season 99, Joshua Guiab fired a triple from way beyond the arc in hopes of sending the game into an extension.

But his shot hit the back of the rim, and this resulted in the Heavy Bombers not only failing to complete their comeback but also ending their campaign with a respectable 10-8 record.

Before this, coming back from a double-digit deficit midway through the fourth, the Heavy Bombers were able to tie the game at 72 after they charged a 10-to-nothing run which was ended by a triple by Ry Dela Rosa at the 2:32 mark off an assist by JL Delos Santos.

Escamis answered with a huge triple to create a three-point cushion with still 2:14 left in the contest, but JRU refused to give in just yet.

JRU got into the contest yet again all thanks to Escamis’ three misses in six attempts at the foul line during the payoff period, and Guiab’s perfect trip to the charity line with still 55 seconds left.

The Louie Gonzales-led squad banked on Agem Miranda and Guiab who scored 16 each, while Dela Rosa and Delos Santos scored nine and eight, respectively.

Mapua, Lyceum of the Philippines University, College of St. Benilde, and San Beda University complete this year’s Final Four cast.

The standings will be finalized upon the conclusion of the matchup between Colegio de San Juan de Letran and the Red Lions on Friday, 4 PM, at the same San Juan arena.

The scores:

Mapua 77- Escamis 25, Bonifacio 17, Cuenco 13, Recto 11, Hernandez 6, Rosillo 3, Soriano 2, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0, Asuncion 0

JRU 74- Miranda 16, Guiab 16, Dela Rosa 9, Delos Santos 8, Dionisio 8, Medina 6, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Pabico 0, De Leon 0, Arenal 0, Argente 0, Sy 0

Quarterscores: 17-9; 33-31; 60-54; 77-74