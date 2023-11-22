NCAA: Cosejo, Maguliano lead way as EAC upsets Benilde

MANILA — Emilio Aguinaldo College prevented College of St. Benilde from locking in its Final 4 spot just yet.

This, after the Generals defeated the Blazers, 77-69, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Nat Cosejo played spoiler after he finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, and helping him was JP Maguliano who tallied a 12-point, 10-rebound game.

EAC ended its season at .500 with a 9-9 record, and CSB, on the other hand, concluded the elimination round at 11-7.

The Charles Tiu-led squad is now hoping for a JRU Heavy Bombers defeat later on Wednesday against the league-leading Mapua Cardinals. If JRU falters, CSB will enter the semifinals either as the third or fourth spot.

If the Heavy Bombers win, the Louie Gonzales-mentored squad will avoid elimination and would, at least, force a decider for the last Final 4 slot.

Down by one, 40-39, midway through the third quarter, the Generals outscored CSB, 10-5 in over two minutes to overtake the Blazers, 50-45.

EAC also charged an 18-2 run in between the third and the final frame to extend their lead to 17, 68-51, leading the Blazers without a field goal until the 6:44 mark of the fourth.

Plays later, Benilde tried to claw their final fight back after they managed to cut the lead to seven, 74-67, following a Will Gozum basket at the 0:54 mark of the same quarter. But that was the closest that they could get as EAC went on to conclude Season 99 with an even record, their best in the past 10 years.

Miggy Corteza led the Taft-based squad’s charge with 19 points, while Mark Sangco, Robi Nayve, and Gozum finished with 12, 10, and 10, respectively.

The scores:

EAC 77- Cosejo 26, Maguliano 12, Gurtiza 9, Angeles 9, Robin 6, Luciano 5, Umpad 3, Cosa 3, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, Quinal 0, Doria 0

CSB 69- Corteza 19, Sangco 12, Nayve 10, Gozum 10, Cajucom 8, Carlos 4, Oczon 2, Marcos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0, Morales 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 28-33; 52-49; 77-69