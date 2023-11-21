Football: Weiss disappointed by Azkals' draw vs. Indonesia

The Philippine Azkals in action against Indonesia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Head coach Hans Michael Weiss was admittedly disappointed that the Philippine national football team had to settle for a draw in a game he considered winnable against Indonesia.

The Azkals took a 1-0 lead on Patrick Reichelt's strike in the first half, but the Indonesians found the equalizer in the 70th minute through Saddil Ramdani whose left footed effort sailed past Neil Etheridge.

The draw and a 0-2 loss to Vietnam last Thursday meant the Azkals only gained a point so far in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"I can not believe after how we invested in the last two games we got one point only. We should have gotten 4 points. The Vietnam match was supposed to be a draw and this in the first half, he had to bury the game with so many chances. I mean how many chances were you supposed to have?" said Weiss after the game.

"So we sit here with a long face and we're sad."

The Azkals had several chances to go ahead in the first half, including in the 21st minute when Mike Ott went 1v1 with the Indonesia 'keeper only for his shot to be stopped.

Even after Indonesia equalized, the Azkals still had time to find a winner but a golden opportunity in the 87th minute went for naught when Reichelt bundled his effort straight into the 'keeper. In the 90th, Santi Rublico hit the crossbar.

Weiss also admitted that some of their players were not in competitive condition as they should be.

"There are players who were not able to compete in two games in the span of five days on this level. We have to look in the mirror and be very specific on that also," said Weiss.

But the German coach cited the effort the Azkals showed on the pitch.

"It doesn't take away the good impression we have for the team. We promised to ourselves we leave everything in the pitch and that's what we did," he said.

Meanwhile, Reichelt remained hopeful that the Azkals will be able to do better in their future games.

Reichelt, who scored his 15th international goal for the Philippines on Tuesday, said that given how they prepared for the games, he expect the team to put the frustrations behind them.

"These are 4 point games, we should have taken the point on Vietnam and right now not taking the win. We had too many chances, we should have scored," admitted Reichelt.

"Time we come when when look back because we did well compared to the last two to three years."

The nationals return to action on March 21, 2024 against Iraq.

