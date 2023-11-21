Patrick Reichelt in action during the Philippine Azkals' game against Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine national football team settled for a 1-1 deadlock against Indonesia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.



It was Patrick Reichelt who initially put the Azkals in front with a strike off an assist by Kevin Ingreso in the 22nd min.

It was Reichelt's 15th international goal for the nationals, who were looking for an important win in the second round of the qualifiers.

But the Indonesians, who came off a one-sided beating from Iraq, 1-5, came out with renewed energy after the break.

This resulted to Sadil Ramdani's goal off an assist by Ricky Kambuaya in the 70th minute, tying the scores, 1-all.



Indonesia nearly padded the lead but the Azkals fortunately deflected the attempts in the 73rd.

In the 90th minute, the Filipinos nearly claimed the lead but Santiago Rublico's attempt hit the crossbar.

It was a crucial game for the Azkals who conceded two goals to Vietnam before 10,000-strong crowd at the same venue Thursday.