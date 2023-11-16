Photo from Philippine Football Federation

MANILA -- The Philippine Azkals bowed to Vietnam, 0-2, in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers showdown at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Thursday.

Nguyen Van Toan and Pham Tuan Hai were the scorers for Vietnam, finding the back of the net in the 16-minute mark and in extended time.

The national football team played in front of 10,378 fans in response to a campaign by the Philippine Football Federation to fill up seats to support the Azkals.

The Azkals are clustered with Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam and Indonesia in the tournament.

They will face Indonesia next on Tuesday, November 21, at the same venue.

More details to follow.