Photo from the Philippines Football league Facebook page

Kenshiro Daniels broke through for Kaya-Iloilo to lead them to a 1-0 win over Azkals Development Team to clinch the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara title in Carmona town, Cavite on Friday.

Thanks to Daniels' 47th-minute goal at PFF National Training Center, Kaya bagged their second Paulino Alcantara crown after winning the inaugural tournament back in 2018.

ADT played minus team captain Jarvey Gayoso, who hurt his hamstring in their semis win over Stallion-Laguna.

Gayoso was awarded the Golden Boot award for most goals in the tourney with six.

Kaya team captain Jovin Bedic was given the Golden Ball award while keeper Michael Casas was handed the Golden Glove.