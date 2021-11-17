Kaya FC celebrate after a hard-fought win over Cebu. Photo courtesy of Kaya FC

Jovin Bedic scored from the spot in the 84th minute to push Kaya FC-Iloilo to a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Dynamic Herb Cebu, Tuesday evening at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The victory sent Kaya FC to the finals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara, where they will take on the Azkals Development Team (ADT).

The scrappy, physical game went down the wire, as Cebu's stout defense stood up against Kaya's pressure until the final minutes.

Cebu's Baris Tasci was called for a handball inside the box, giving Kaya FC an opportunity to finally get on board. Skipper Bedic was cool under pressure as he converted the penalty past former teammate Ace Villanueva.

Kaya weathered Cebu's late attempts to equalize, and will now have a chance to regain the Copa crown that they won in 2018.

The ADT advanced to the final after beating Stallion Laguna FC, 2-1, in extra time earlier Tuesday. Yrick Gallantes scored on a header off a cross by Oliver Bias in the 116th minute to send the young squad on their way.