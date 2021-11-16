Azkals Development Team reaches Copa Paulino final

The Azkals Development Team (ADT) made it through the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara final by beating Stallion Laguna F.C., 2-1, Tuesday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

Yrick Gallantes played the hero in the semifinal match, striking the winning goal for the ADT during the extra time.

Gallantes produced the goal through a header off Oliver Bias' cross at the 116th minute.

The Stallions actually scored the first goal with Abraham Placito's header in the 53rd minute.

ADT captain Jarvey Gayoso was able to tie the count by striking a goal in the 67th.

The development team, however, lost its captain when Gayoso went down with a hamstring injury.

Fortunately, Gallantes and Bias were able to orchestrate the play that led to the team's victory.