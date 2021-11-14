Jarvey Gayoso led the Azkals Developmental Team in its rout of Mendiola FC 1991 in the Copa Paulino Alcantara. Photo courtesy of the PFL

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarvey Gayoso scored five times and the Azkals Developmental Team (ADT) rolled to an emphatic 9-0 rout of Mendiola FC 1991, Saturday at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

The impressive victory sent the ADT to the semifinals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara, where they will play Stallion Laguna FC.

It was also a bounce-back win for the young squad after absorbing a 0-2 loss to Kaya FC Iloilo in their first game of the competition last week. According to the PFL, the scoreline was the most lopsided in the brief history of the Copa.

Gayoso opened the scoring in the 16th minute, scoring from the spot after Dennis Chung was brought down inside the box by Eric Manlapas. Chung got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute, before Christian Rontini made it 3-0 in the 34th off a set piece.

Mar Diano made it 4-0 in the 36th and Gayoso sent the ADT into the half with a 5-0 lead when he scored two minutes later.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star completed his hat-trick seven minutes after the restart, and added two more in the 72nd and 73rd before Sandro Reyes completed the rout in the 76th minute.

"We addressed the mistakes during our last game, and the players were able to put up an impressive performance with their hard work and hunger to win," ADT coach Jovanie Villagracia said.

Mendiola FC 1991 bowed out of the competition after losing both of its group stage matches.

The ADT will play Stallion on Tuesday, while the other semifinal pairing pits Kaya FC against Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.