MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines Professional League squad TNC Pro Team announced they are letting go of Daniel "Sdzyz" Chu and Salman "KingSalman" Macarambo.

TNC first announced the departure of KingSalman on Friday, and announced that they are letting go of Sdzyz on Saturday evening.

Sdzyz had been part of the squad, when it was still under Work Auster Force, which entered the MPL in Season 7, where they were regarded as "super rookies" after securing a playoff berth in their first season.

When the league shifted into a franchise format in Season 8, Work Auster Force went into TNC Pro Team.

At the time, they failed to secure a playoffs spot.

In Season 9, Sdzyz, along with TNC Pro Team secured their best finish at third place, aided by players from amateur standouts ArkAngel. KingSalman joined TNC in Season 9.

Season 10 saw them crashing back to last place after the breakthrough season, as the Phoenix Army retained their core roster sans former head coach Vrendon "V" Lin, who set off for Indonesia to coach Bigetron Alpha in their own professional league.