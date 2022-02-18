MANILA - When TNC Pro Team revealed their leaner lineup coming into the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, many were surprised to see that Daniel Chu changed his username from "Chuuu," to "SDZyz."

At one point, people did not know how to pronounce it.

The TNC Pro Team mainstay jungler revealed the reason behind the name change after their win against Omega Esports in their opening match during Season 9.

"Para maiba naman po yung IGN (in-game name) ko. Nakakasawa na po kasi yung Chuuu eh. (laughs) SD po galing sa pangalan ko, Shemaiah Daniel," he said in a post-match interview.

But aside from the name change, SDZyz says his discipline changed towards the start of the new MPL season.

"Nabago ko sa sarili ko 'yung pagiging disiplinado po," he said.

For captain Ben “Benthings” Maglaque, their gameplay changed ahead of the season, as they look to improve from last season's 8th place finish.

"Lahat po kami iisang galaw na po kami. Hindi na po kami individual play," Benthings said.

For Season 9, TNC is parading a leaner roster, with SDZyz and Benthings as the remaining players from last season.

TNC will be duking it out against world champions Blacklist International on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m.