MANILA - With a revamped lineup, TNC Pro Team steamrolled past Omega Esports in their opening Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Season 9 match, 2-0.

Mainstay jungler Daniel "SDzYz" Chu and amateur league standout Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos went on to take three early kills in Game 1 as Karina and Selena, respectively.

In the end, it was TNC who dominated the first salvo, keeping Omega Esports to just three kills.

Escalera's signature Selena was a cut above the rest in his professional debut, with a 2/0/10 kill-death-assist record for the MVP recognition.

Omega drew first blood in Game 2, thanks to Dean "Raizen" Sumagui's Paquito, with TNC following suit after taking some objectives.

TNC started packing aggression towards the 6-minute mark, and went for a near-wipeout in the 9th minute, with Omega not behind.

But TNC never looked back, eventually finding an opening in the 15th minute, punctuated by a triple kill from Robee “Yasuwo” Pormocille, to seal the sweep.

SDzYz took the MVP recognition with his Karina in Game 2, spotless with 4 kills and 6 assists to his name.