MANILA - Onic Philippines steamrolled defending world champions Blacklist International in a rematch of the world championship finals, as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League opened its 9th season Friday.

Blacklist were without duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Vilalluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who are taking a break for the entire season. Kent Xavier “KEVIER” Lopez was slated to fill in the jungler role left by Wise, while Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo assumed the support role vacated by OhMyV33nus.

Despite OhMyV33nus' absence, Blacklist were able to pick their signature Estes in Game 1.

But Onic PH, parading the lineup that propelled them to the first slot in the world championships, trampled them from the early game, shutting down Kevier's jungling and dismantled any chance of Blacklist grouping up, thanks to Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's Phoveus.

Kairi was given the MVP recognition for Game 1, with a monstrous 7/1/4 kill-death-assist record, highlighted by an early triple kill that helped them pack early game aggression.

Blacklist overcame an early-game slump in Game 2, with world championship MVP Kiel "OHEB" Soriano pushing down the side lanes and taking down the lord to help the world champions take the gold lead.

With both squads busy clashing in the 24th minute, it took a minion game for Blacklist to close it out, demolish Onic's base, and force a rubber match.

OHEB won the MVP honors in Game 2, with his role in building Blacklist's macro plays, with a 3/2/3 KDA record.

Onic PH was aggressive anew in Game 3, thanks to Kairi's Fanny, which drew five kills in the first 10 minutes of the matchup.

After falling behind early into Game 1, Kevier came alive in the 15th minute, taking down Mark "Markyyyyy" Christian Capacio and Kairi just as Onic PH were seconds away from destroying their base. He was also able to take the lord as Blacklist tried to climb their way back into the match.

With Markyyyyy gunning down Eson's Ruby, Onic PH found the opening to secure the series in the 23rd minute mark, and eventually destroy the defending champions' base.

Kairi took the MVP recognition anew with his Fanny, taking an 8/2/7 KDA record.