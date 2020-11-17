Globe secures deal to exclusively stream Pacquiao’s next fights

Pacquiao's fights will now be streamed through Globe's Upstream service

Filipino world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has been named Globe Telecoms' latest brand ambassador, the company announced Tuesday night.

This means that with this newly signed partnership, Pacquiao's next fights will be streamed in the Philippines through Globe's Upstream service.

The announcement was attended by Pacquiao and Globe executives including chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO Ernest Cu, Upstream's Dondon Monteverde and Pacquiao's business manager Arnold Vegafria.

"I look forward to the time when I can fight in the ring again . . . I look forward to the time more and more Filipinos to be able to watch my fights to be made available exclusive for streaming live to the Philippines through Upstream and through the partnership with GMovies," said Pacquiao.

"Excited na nga akong lumaban, excited din ako dito."

The last time Pacquiao fought was when he dominated Keith Thurman to win the WBA (super) welterweight crown in July 2019.

Pacquiao said he will be using his talent fee to help the victims devastated by the recent typhoon Ulysses.

"My endorsement fee will go to relief efforts to help our kababayanas devastated by Ulysses. Para naman makatulong ng malaki sa mga kababayan na naghihirap ngayon para sama sama tayong makabangon," he said.

Monteverde said Upstream would donate a significant part of potential earnings from the deal to relief efforts.

"We're happy to know he's donating his talent fee for the typhoon victims. Susunod kami doon. In our first project together hindi pa kami kumikita pero sinabi namin for every peso which is the price that we're charging, we're also donating all the proceeds to the typhoon victims," said Monteverde.

Cu said that a partnership with a celebrity such as Pacquiao is a first for Globe Telecoms for some time now.

"When the opportunity came kinuha na namin agad . . . Plus [Pacquiao] put the icing on the cake by donating the proceeds of whatever endorsement fees. That is the very gallant and timely one that is so timely given the vast devastation that occurred in the country today," he said.

"The other thing that we're very proud of by the way is that we will be streaming the fights that will be upcoming in the Upstream platform in the Philippines. It is the first time that the Philippine company will have the streaming right in the Philippines. It is normally done from the outside."

"Filipinos will now be able to watch the fights truly live."