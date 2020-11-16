Boxing: Pacquiao-Crawford in 2021? Arum says it's possible

MANILA, Philippines -- Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum is looking forward to putting together a Manny Pacquiao-Terence Crawford fight in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled their plans to hold the bout this year.

In June, Arum expressed his optimism that they can put the fight together, with Bahrain as a potential venue. Crawford has never hidden his desire to fight Pacquiao, as the American wants a statement win against the "Pacman."

"The money was there. The fight was gonna take place in the Middle East," Arum said, as quoted by Boxing Scene.

Plans fell through, however, when it became clear that there was no guarantee that fans could attend the bout.

While boxing events have returned, particularly in the United States, they remain audience-free.

"Now, they called us and said if Terence is successful, then we want to resume talks and see if we can do it in the spring," said Arum.

Crawford put himself in a position to ask for a Pacquiao fight after his fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). The 33-year-old remained unbeaten, improving to 37-0 with 28 knockout victories.

Afterward, he stressed that his priority is still a fight against the Filipino superstar.

"I want to revisit that fight," said Crawford, who said that plans were "95% done" before the global health crisis forced them to close everything down.

"We had the venue. The money was almost there. It wasn't quite there. That was the only thing we were waiting on," he added.

The Pacquiao camp has yet to respond to Crawford's latest challenge. The Philippine senator has not fought since July 2019, when he outpointed Keth Thurman to claim the WBA "super" welterweight title.

Crawford, meanwhile, owns the WBO welterweight belt and is widely regarded as one of the top boxers in the world, pound for pound.

