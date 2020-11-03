'Different way to represent PH': Manny Pacquiao gives glimpse of wax figure

MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao considers it a huge honor to have his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, saying it is a "different way of representing the country."

In an Instagram post, the boxing icon and senator shared a glimpse of his interview with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which also showed in part the process of replicating his look.

"I'm excited for everyone to see it!" he wrote in the caption, adding that the full interview will be released soon.

During the 15-second clip, Pacquiao also talked about his wax figure's pose, saying: "Like fighting your opponent."

Check it out below:

Pacquiao is the second Filipino personality to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds to have a wax figure in Hong Kong, after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Another former Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, is also set to have her own replica in the museum's branch in Singapore.