UAAP: UST still waiting for players to click together

The UST Growling Tigers battle it out against the Adamson Soaring Falcons for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Languishing at the bottom of the league standings, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers hope that the 11-day break between games will work to their advantage when they return to action on Thursday.

The Tigers have failed to build on a promising start to their UAAP Season 85 campaign, as an opening day win over Adamson University has been followed by eight straight losses.

They are looking to end that streak of futility on Thursday night against Ateneo de Manila University at the Araneta Coliseum, as the UAAP returns after giving way to the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

For the Tigers to salvage their campaign, they will need their players to finally click together -- something that has yet to happen so far in Season 85. Assistant coach Ronald Magtulis ruefully noted that star swingman Nic Cabañero and foreign student-athlete Adama Faye have struggled to play well together, despite their obvious talents.

"Ang problema… hindi nagsasabay-sabay 'yung pagputok," Magtulis said after UST wasted a 19-point advantage in a 56-55 defeat to Adamson last November 5.

"Last time, si Adama ang pumutok, 23 points yata. Tapos si Nic, hindi pumutok. Ngayon, pumutok naman si Nic, si Adama, three points lang. Hindi nagsasabay-sabay," he lamented. "Yun ang problema ng mga coaches."

It doesn't help that they do not get consistent contributions from their supporting cast, either. Cabanero and Faye are the only UST players averaging double-digits in Season 85, at 17.0 points and 12.0 points per game, respectively. Their next-highest scorer is Miguel Pangilinan, who contributes 6.89 points per game.

Magtulis stressed the need for a third star to step up and take some of the pressure off their two key players.

"Hindi namin ma-timing 'yung 'pag pumutok 'to, at least tatlo ang pumutok. Lagi, isa lang. So wala talagang nag-step up," he said.

With Cabanero admittedly frustrated after their most recent loss, Magtulis assured that the UST coaches will find ways to get their players going once the UAAP returns. The Tigers lost to the Blue Eagles, 79–52, when they played in the first round.

"Dadagdagan pa namin ang trabaho namin," Magtulis said after UST's last game. "Lalo na sa coaches, hanggang doon sa baba."

"Ikarga niyo sa amin ang talo," he added. "Para sa mga bata next game, sana maganda ulit ang laruin nila."

