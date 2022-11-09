Work won't stop for UAAP teams during FIBA break

The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons battle it out with the Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons for the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP teams will remain busy even as the league takes an 11-day break to give way for the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The league held a quadruple-header last Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum, with all eight teams in action before putting the 85th season on pause.

Three UAAP players were called up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to the Philippine men's national basketball team that will play two games in the upcoming FIBA window.

These are Ateneo de Manila University's Ange Kouame, University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo, and De La Salle University's Kevin Quiambao. Tamayo, however, had to beg off from Gilas Pilipinas duties due to injury. Kouame and Quiambao accompanied the national team to Jordan on Monday night.

In the meantime, their teams -- and the rest of the league -- will be at work in preparation for the resumption of games on November 17.

"I don't think we're going to have a break," UP's Malick Diouf said after the Fighting Maroons' 83-69 triumph over the University of the East last Saturday. "We're going to practice every day… We just have to focus for the next games."

The defending champions have a 9-1 win-loss record and are already assured of a spot in the Final 4, but Diouf said they cannot afford to relax.

"We don't need that right now," the big man said. "We don't need that. We just have to focus on the next game and play hard, work hard, and wait for the next."

Second-running National University (7-3) will also be busy, with head coach Jeff Napa challenging the Bulldogs to play with more consistency once the league resumes. NU enters the break with a two-game winning streak, but Napa sees this as no reason to be satisfied.

"If we want to achieve something to our main goal, talagang we have to be consistent doon sa ginagawa namin. So ayun ngaa, to be consistent kung ano man ang ginagawa namin, we do it our way, not their way," he added.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles will be looking to play games during the 11-day break, even if they are without the reigning Most Valuable Player in Kouame.

"We will work hard. We have a lot of hard work to do, and I think that we will be looking for a game or two as well," said head coach Tab Baldwin, who acknowledged that they have several players in their roster who are still seeking meaningful UAAP minutes.

"Our team plays too often like we're inexperienced. We have a lot of players who lack UAAP experience -- UAAP minutes. And, you can only change that by playing," he said.

Other teams, meanwhile, are looking forward to the break between games if only to fast-track the recovery of key players. Adamson University and Far Eastern University (FEU), in particular, have seen their star guards sidelined in recent games.

Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa sustained a dislocated foot, while LJay Gonzales of FEU is dealing with plantar fascia.

"We need to give [LJay] time to heal," FEU coach Olsen Racela said. "I don't know how healthy he will be sa next game namin."

"The only approach is recovery for the players. Not just those who are injured, but even the other guys," Adamson coach Nash Racela said, for his part. "I think it will be a window for the other guys to also prepare themselves. Maraming 'di handa eh. They’re given opportunities, but for some, they don’t really take advantage."

The UAAP will resume with a quadruple-header on November 17 at the Araneta Coliseum, featuring La Salle vs. Adamson, UE vs. NU, UP vs. FEU, and UST vs. Ateneo.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.