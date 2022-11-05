UAAP: NU erases huge deficit to turn back FEU

Patrick Yu helped the NU Bulldogs complete a comeback against the FEU Tamaraws. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University got back at Far Eastern University in thrilling fashion, erasing a huge deficit to book a 71-60 triumph in their second round meeting of UAAP Season 85, Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs rallied from a 19-point deficit and outplayed the Tamaraws in the closing stretch to secure a second straight triumph. They improved to 7-3 in the men's basketball tournament, tightening their grip on the second spot in the league standings.

Patrick Yu was the catalyst in NU's comeback, scoring eight of his 15 points in the final quarter.

The Tamaraws saw a four-game winning streak come to an end; they drop to 4-6 in the season.

It was a vengeful win for the Bulldogs, who lost to FEU 47-44 in the first round.

