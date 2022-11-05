UAAP: Big first quarter pushes UP past UE

The UP Fighting Maroons in action against the UE Red Warriors in the second round of UAAP Season 85. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines used a strong start and a strong finish to get past the University of the East, 83-69, in their second round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons got off to a blazing start that saw them make 14 of 16 field goals in the first quarter, before unleashing another scoring outburst in the final four minutes to hold off the Red Warriors.

The result gave the defending champions their sixth consecutive victory, hiking their record to 9-1. The Fighting Maroons are now assured of at least a playoff for a spot in the Final 4.

The Red Warriors gave a good account of themselves before falling to 4-6 in the tournament.