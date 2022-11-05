UAAP: Undermanned Adamson rallies to stun UST

Cedrick Manzano (10) of the Adamson Soaring Falcons celebrates with his teammates during their match against the UST Growling Tigers for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Adamson University weathered the absence of star guard Jerom Lastimosa, and overhauled a massive deficit to turn back the University of Santo Tomas, 56-55, in the second round of UAAP Season 85 on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

From down 19 points in the third quarter, the Soaring Falcons clawed all the way back to steal the win and fuel their drive for a spot in the Final 4. Cedrick Manzano was the hero of the game for Adamson, scoring the game-winning three-point play with 7.1 seconds left and finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The hard-earned win came without Lastimosa, who has been diagnosed with a dislocated right foot that he suffered in their previous game against the University of the Philippines. Adamson was also without veteran Vince Magbuhos, who sustained a knee injury against UP.

The two players combined to average nearly 25 points per game, and the Falcons clearly missed their presence as they struggled out of the gate against the Growling Tigers. But behind a sterling effort in the fourth quarter, Adamson got it done to improve to 4-5 in the season.

"Ang tawag doon, para-paraan," Adamson coach Nash Racela said after the game. "UST played with a lot of confidence today. You have to give credit to them. We were really struggling."

"Good thing, may hindi natatakot tumira kanina. Binuhat kami ni Cedrick," he added.

Nic Cabañero was superb for UST, firing 22 points and helping them build a 19-point lead, 47-28, midway through the third quarter. But the Falcons steadily worked their way back, unleashing a 20-3 run that made it a two-point game, 50-48, with still 6:15 left.

UST responded with five straight points to restore some order, 55-48, with 4:19 left. But the layup form Jamba Garing that gave them a seven-point advantage proved to be their last bucket of the game as the Falcons shackled them from there.

A layup from Joem Sabandal sparked Adamson's 8-0 finishing kick, with Manzano scoring their final four points. His split at the line made it 55-53 with 41.2 seconds to go, and the Falcons got the ball back after a missed triple by Cabañero with 8.4 seconds to go.

Off a timeout, the Falcons got the ball to a cutting Manzano who powered past Miguel Pangilinan for the layup, plus the foul. He coolly made the bonus free throw for a 56-55 lead with 7.1 seconds left.

UST still had a chance to snatch the win, but Garing's jumper was off the mark and Cabañero's follow-up was also off target as time expired. The UST star was clearly upset at the end of the game, as they absorbed an eighth consecutive loss to fall to 1-8 in the tournament.

The Tigers have not won since upsetting Adamson in their first game of the season but the Falcons made sure that they would get back at their first round tormentors.

UST had just five points in the entire fourth quarter, while Manzano had eight points on his own to power the Adamson comeback. Lenda Douanga finished with nine points for the Falcons, who shot less than 30% from the field.

No other UST player reached double-digits, with Pangilinan scoring nine.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 56 -- Manzano 19, Douanga 9, Torres 8, Jaymalin 6, Sabandal 4, Colonia 4, Barasi 4, Yerro 2, Hanapi 0, Flowers 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

UST 55 -- Cabanero 22, Pangilinan 9, Manaytay 6, Manalang 5, Garing 5, Faye 3, Calimag 3, Duremdes 2, Lazarte 0, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 11-17, 19-31, 40-50, 56-55.