UAAP: Adamson's Lastimosa, Magbuhos out vs. UST

Jerom Lastimosa of the Adamson Soaring Falcons is carried off the court during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons for the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University will be without top point guard Jerom Lastimosa and veteran forward Vince Magbuhos when they play the University of Santo Tomas on Saturday afternoon.

This was confirmed by Adamson head coach Nash Racela ahead of their second round match in UAAP Season 85 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Both players suffered injuries in their game against the University of the Philippines last Wednesday. Lastimosa was diagnosed with a dislocated right foot, while Magbuhos injured his right knee.

The Falcons are still seeking a second opinion on Magbuhos' injury.

"We're hoping they could recover during the break," said Racela, referring to the league's upcoming break to give way for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"Both Jerom and Vince are big part of our offense and we're praying for their speedy recovery," he added.

The UAAP will be on hold until November 17, when they return with a quadruple-header at the Araneta Coliseum.

Lastimosa is leading Adamson in scoring with 17.0 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Magbuhos, for his part, is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 32% from long range.

The Falcons will bring a 3-5 win-loss record to their game against UST, while the Growling Tigers are at 1-7, having dropped their last seven assignments.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.