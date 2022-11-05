UAAP: UST's Cabañero rues lost opportunity vs Adamson

Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nic Cabañero of UST gets emotional after losing to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) star Nic Cabañero could not hide his disappointment over their painful defeat to the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, when the Growling Tigers lost grip of a huge 19-point lead.

The cagers from España appeared poised to finally end a seven-game skid in UAAP Season 85 after surging to a 47-28 advantage midway through the third quarter, but they could not close out the contest.

A three-point play by Adamson's Cedrick Manzano gave the Soaring Falcons a 56-55 lead, and UST blew a chance to snatch the win when Jamba Garing bricked a shot from the corner in their final possession.

Cabañero still had one last opportunity, but his attempt from close-range misfired against the tight defense of Adamson's Joshua Yerro. He did not bother to hide his dismay at the end of the game, falling to his knees on the court and cursing audibly.

"That time, frustrated ako sa self ko. We could have won that game," said Cabañero. "Sayaang eh. Six seconds, natalo ka pa. Dalawa 'yung lamang, tapos natalo ka pa."

"Siyempre, frustrated ka talaga kapag ganoon ang nangyari. Super sad ako ngayon," the second-year star admitted. "'Di ko na ma-express ang masasabi ko so kailangan ko someone to step up bilang naka-depend sa akin."

Cabañero had carried the UST offense, making eight of his 18 field goals for 18 points. But he also missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds left that could have sealed the deal for the Growling Tigers, and set the stage for Manzano's game-winner.

The loss -- their eighth straight -- dropped the Tigers to 1-8 in Season 85. They have not won since the first game of the season, when they pulled off a 69-60 upset of Adamson behind 33 points from Cabañero.

Since then, defenses have keyed in on Cabañero and he admits to needing help from his teammates in order to keep the Tigers afloat.

"Basically sa basketball, may adjustment kaagad eh. I'm just doing my part kung ano ang maitulong ko sa team as a leader and a scorer. Gusto ko talaga matulungan ang team," he said.

"Alam ng mga coaches na ang kailangan ko talaga is someone to step up for my team na yun nga, pag hirap na hirap na ako, kailangan may someone na may backup eh," he added. "You're not a leader kung walang followers eh."

"Kailangan ko rin nang may shadow sa akin."

No other player scored in double-digits for UST against Adamson, with Miguel Pangilinan their next highest-scorer with nine points. Their foreign student-athlete, Adama Faye, was 1-of-9 from the field for three points, and also committed eight turnovers in the defeat.