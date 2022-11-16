Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Echo Philippines on Tuesday said it was letting go of Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico.

From TNC Pro Team, the EXP-laner joined Echo alongside stars Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera in a blockbuster move that cemented Echo's place as a "Superteam" in MPL Philippines Season 9.

He formed an integral role in Echo's flashy playstyle at the time, which propelled them to the top of the standings in the first half of the season.

"Thank you for the achievements we've shared and for taking this journey with us. We'll miss your TPs and flashy plays -- the house of highlights is very proud to have had you as one of us," Echo said

3MarTzy and crew at the time failed to progress in the playoffs, losing to eventual finalists Omega, after coming out on top of the first half of the season.

While spending most of his time in the bench in Season 10, he was able to suit up for three games as part of the squad's second unit, as Echo booked a world championship appearance.

Echo Philippines will next suit up for the M4 world championships to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15.