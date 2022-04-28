Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Super team Echo PH were eliminated from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs, after an emphatic 3-0 sweep by Omega Esports in the playoff opener Thursday.

Echo PH started strong in Game 1, but after turning the tide in the 9th minute, Omega took the lord and brewed up a storm with a death march, ending the game in 10:37 minutes.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Wanwan earned the MVP honors with a 7/4/4 kill-death-assist record in Game 1.

Mixing things up, Echo banked on a jungler Dyrroth pick for Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, even drawing control in the first half of the game.

Jankurt "KurTzy" Magtira's Xavier shot a "Dawning Light" on the lord to buy time. But it was not enough as Omega took one last push capped off with a savage by Renz "Renzio" Cadua's Masha

Renzio earned the MVP honors in Game 2, with a 8/2/6 KDA record.

Echo seemed to have pulled its strings together in Game 3, as KarlTzy's Balmond wrecked havoc in the early parts of Game 1.

But a pick-off by Kelra's Lunox on Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico's Grock became the catalyst for Omega to continue on and eliminate the super team off the tournament.

Touted as the most hyped team of Season 9, Echo PH acquired the services of world championship MVP KarlTzy, 3MarTzy, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera to start the season.

They went on to dominate the first half of Season 9, but went on to lose the 4 of their last regular season games in the playoffs.

