Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA (UPDATED) – Ateneo de Manila University survived the University of the East's (UE) late fourth-quarter run to snag an 80-74 victory in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles extended their winning streak to three at 7-6, and more importantly, boosted their chances of a Final Four return.

With the loss, the Red Warriors (4-9) are now eliminated from the tournament.

Jared Brown, who had a scorching hot start after scoring Ateneo's first nine points, led the pack with a 21-point performance on six triples, while Kai Ballungay contributed 15 markers on 54 percent shooting.

Rey Remogat, despite getting eliminated in this match, proved to be a top guard in the tournament with 22 points, seven dishes, and three steals.

From a 65-50 lead in the fourth quarter, the Red Warriors trimmed down Ateneo's lead to 10 at the six-minute mark.

UE's Allen Maglupay converted a fastbreak to lessen the gap to eight, 70-62.

Ateneo kept this 8-point lead for a couple of minutes. But as the Red Warriors sought a comeback, Remogat committed a costly turnover after a backcourt violation with 4:11 remaining.

Joseph Obasa bagged one basket, but Maglupay and Lingolingo answered back with treys to cut down the lead, 72-68, as the blue jerseys went empty again in their possession.

Sean Quitevis finally ended the drought after splitting his charities with 1:29 left, and Mason Amos' basket came in handy as they pushed back UE, 75-68.

Quitevis again earned a trip to the line, but Ethan Galang threw in a trey to put back UE in sight, 76-71.

Brown's free throws gave the Blue Eagles a bit of separation, as Galang's unfortunate turnover dwindled Red Warriors' hopes of returning.

The triple of Galang came in late with 00.2 seconds remaining as Ateneo escaped their late onslaught.

The Blue Eagles needed to win today's bout. Now, they will wait for the result of the National University-Adamson University to know whether they will enter the Final 4.

During halftime, the Jordan brand also presented a new batch of Wings Scholars. Through the program, six high school graduates will receive four-year scholarships to Ateneo, where they can pursue the course of their choice.

The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars for the Class of 2027. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

The scores:

Ateneo (80) – Brown 21, Ballungay 15, Obasa 13, Espinosa 5, Koon 5, Chiu 5, Amos 4, Nieto 3, Quitevis 3, Gamber 3, Credo 2, Celis 1, Lazaro 0, Bongo 0, Tuano 0.

UE (74) – Remogat 22, Lingolingo 14, Galang 12, Sawat 12, Alcantara 6, Maglupay 5, Langit 2, Tulabut 1, Cruz-Dumont 0, Spandonis 0, Cabero 0, Gilbuena 0, Manalang 0.

Quarterscores: 18-21, 42-34, 62-48, 80-74