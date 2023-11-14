UAAP: Ateneo looks to close in on Final 4 berth

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion Ateneo looks to strengthen its bid for the last Final 4 berth in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles need to defeat the University of the East at 11 a.m. and hope that National University, which is seeking to gain a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four, prevails over Adamson University in the 6 p.m. match to complete the cast.

Ateneo currently sits in solo fourth with a 6-6 record. The Blue Eagles' 62-58 victory over the Falcons last Sunday could be a major turning point in their roller-coaster season.

"You only need to look at the big picture to see that it is a huge win. Adamson is still in the hunt, but it's a tough game now against NU. As I said before the season, they (Bulldogs) are a really tough team. So is Adamson; that's going to be a hell of a game," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

"But I think if we don't win today (Sunday), I think we have to rely on the other people then. But right now, our destiny is still in our own hands, and that's where you want to keep it. We just now look at UE and make sure we don't have a letdown and come out like Joe (Obasa) said. You know, we have to earn the right to continue playing this season, and nothing has been easy for teams this season," he added.

The Blue Eagles are not taking the Red Warriors for granted, even without Senegalese center Precious Momowei, who is serving a one-game suspension for accumulating his second unsportsmanlike foul in the previous match.

"This is a tough season this year. Well, the standings might not have a lot of surprises on where the teams are. The actual games themselves have told an entirely different story than what the standings are showing," said Baldwin.

"It has made for a great season, but we gotta do our job to get into the second season (Final Four) and see what we can do if we get there," he added.

With De La Salle, which is playing already-eliminated Far Eastern University at 4 p.m., still very much in the race for the two twice-to-beat slots in the Final Four, joint leaders University of the Philippines and NU are trying to fend off the league's hottest team.

The Fighting Maroons are facing last-place University of Santo Tomas at 1 p.m., while the Bulldogs are taking on Adamson in the nightcap.

De La Salle has won six straight matches for a 9-3 slate in the third spot, as it only trails UP and NU, both sporting 10-2 cards, by a game.

"The good thing about our situation is that yung destiny namin, nasa kamay pa namin ngayon. Wala pa kami sa sitwasyon na umaasa kami sa iba," said Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon.

"So we take care of business in the next two games then obviously that twice-to-beat is, no question na. Yun ang focus namin. But si coach Goldwin (Monteverde), for sure, he is always process-oriented, never result-driven. This is something that he addresses also to our team," he added.

"Meaning, we prepare extensively, we execute it on the floor, and then we trust the Lord for the outcome. As long as we know from our hearts that talagang ibinigay namin ang best effort namin on the floor. Not only from an effort standpoint but also on the execution standpoint."

Bracing for a desperate Falcons side trying to save their season, the Bulldogs are striving to elevate the level of play several notches higher.

"Kahit paano, Adamson is still a strong team. We will be ready. We will be prepared against them. Yun nga, meron kaming tinatarget na goal patapos nitong second round para maging pabor sa amin yung mapuntang goal na gusto talaga namin," said NU coach Jeff Napa.



