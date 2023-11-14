UE’s Precious Momowei. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the East’s playoff hopes just got even dimmer.

The 4-8 Red Warriors, who are currently sixth in the standings of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, will be without star big man Precious Momowei after he was handed a one-game suspension by the league on Tuesday.

This is after the 6-foot-9 Senegalese was called for his second unsportsmanlike foul this year which came during the 6:43 mark of the second quarter in their game against De La Salle University last Sunday.

“He will serve the suspension on Wednesday, November 15, during the Red Warriors’ game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles,” the UAAP wrote.

“His first unsportsmanlike foul occurred on October 15, 2023, during the Red Warriors’ first-round game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons. The incident took place with 7:38 left in the game.”

With this, Momowei, who is the frontrunner of the Rookie of the Year race, is now ineligible for bagging the honors and any other awards that he may have been qualified to get.

Unfortunately for UE, this will also mean that they will miss the services of Momowei in their crucial matchup against Ateneo de Manila University (6-6) on Wednesday who is also looking to lock a spot in the Final Four.

A loss against the Blue Eagles would eliminate the Recto-based squad as it would mean that the most wins that they can get is at five. This will leave Ateneo and Adamson University (5-7) as the two teams who can clinch a semifinals spot.

UE needs to sweep its last two games (Ateneo on the 15th and Adamson on the 19th), while also hoping that the Blue Eagles will lose against DLSU and the Soaring Falcons falter to National University.

This will force a playoff for the fourth seed between UE and ADMU.

Ateneo, on their part, needs two wins to make their entry to the postseason official.

Meanwhile, Adamson needs to sweep its last two games and hope for at least one Blue Eagles loss. This scenario will result in a playoff for the last semis spot between ADMU and AdU.