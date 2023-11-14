Adamson’s Nash Racela

MANILA — Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela has officially apologized for his comments regarding the officiating during their defeat against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday.

“If it will do us any good, I apologize for the mere mention of the UAAP in the interview. I guarantee that there was no malice intended, and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league,” Racela said in a statement shared by the UAAP on Tuesday.

This spared the former champion coach from being handed out a one-game suspension that would have taken place during their game against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has officially accepted the apology issued by Adamson University head coach Nash Racela following his remarks made during a press conference last Sunday,” the league said in a statement.

“In consideration of Coach Racela's apology and clarification, the UAAP Basketball Commissioner's Office has decided not to suspend him. However, Coach Racela has been issued a stern reprimand as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the league's integrity and sportsmanship.”

“The UAAP emphasizes its commitment to sportsmanship and the spirit of healthy competition. The league looks forward to continued cooperation from member schools to uphold the values of the UAAP.”

The league also reviewed the officiating of the game specifically in the final quarter, the one in which Racela claimed that there was a disparity in calls.

However, the result revealed that both Adamson and Ateneo got three wrong calls each that were called in their respective favors.

Here are the league’s findings: