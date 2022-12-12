Jordan Brand expands scholarship program to PH

The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars for the Class of 2026. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program has brought its full-board college scholarship grants to the Philippines.

Through the program -- the brand's community impact platform that provides education opportunities for youth who need it most around the globe -- six high school graduates will receive four-year scholarships to the Ateneo de Manila University, where they can pursue the course of their choice.

Jordan Brand has partnered with children’s rights organization Bahay Tuluyan to identify the six young students who are now part of the global community of Wings Scholars pursuing their dreams of excelling in life through quality higher education.

In partnership with Bahay Tuluyan, each Wings Scholar will also receive skills training, career guidance and mentorship throughout their 4-year tenure at the university.



"Showing up for basketball culture is core to our purpose at Jordan Brand,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president. “And when you think about the community in Manila who shows so much love for the game, it only makes sense that we would bring Jordan Wings to them, to extend this spirit of excellence.”

The scholars were welcomed to the Jordan family by Kiefer Ravena, an Ateneo alumnus and Jordan Brand's first Filipino athlete.

"Ateneo de Manila University instills in its students a spirit of excellence through education and a commitment to give back to the community – a value which now connects the six scholars with the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program’s own purpose. With the power of these two organizations behind them, the path for these scholars is bright and I wish them every success in their future," said Ravena.

So far, the Wings Scholars program has been launched in the United States, China and France. The Philippines is the first country in Southeast Asia to join the global initiative which has funded more than 2,886 students since 2015.

The six Wings Scholars for Class of 2026 are: Jürgen San Agustin, Lean Villar, Czarina Leviste, Harriet De Leon, Adrian De Guzman and Coleen Reyes.

This first group of Jordan Brand Wings Scholars is scheduled to graduate in 2026.