Photo from PBA website

Alex Cabagnot followed the departure of Arwind Santos from San Miguel Beer, as the veteran playmaker was shipped to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

In a report on the PBA website, the one-on-one trade between Cabagnot, 38, and Enciso, 30, was approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Cabagnot played with the Beermen for 11 years, but halted momentarily in 2014 when he was traded to the GlobalPort Batang Pier. He returned to San Miguel several months later through another trade.

During his time with San Miguel, Cabagnot won 8 titles and 1 finals MVP.

In the recently concluded Philippine Cup, Cabagnot averaged 12.25 points, 3.75 rebounds and 2.75 assists.

Meanwhile, Enciso was involved in a trade on September 28 where he was sent to Terrafirma from Blackwater for Rashawn McCarthy.

Earlier this week, Santos parted ways with the Beermen, who shipped him to NorthPort to acquire Vic Manuel.