The PBA has approved the trade that will send Arwind Santos to NorthPort in exchange for Vic Manuel. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) San Miguel Beer has parted ways with a key member of its vaunted core, trading forward Arwind Santos to the NorthPort Batang Pier.

In exchange, the Beermen acquired another veteran forward in Vic Manuel.

The trade was approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office and announced on Monday.

This means that Manuel will not play a single game for the Batang Pier after having been acquired by NorthPort from Phoenix Super LPG just last Friday. The Fuel Masters received Sean Anthony, Sean Manganti, and a 2021 second round pick in exchange for the "Muscle Man."

Santos has played for the San Miguel franchise since 2009, winning nine PBA championships -- including five All-Filipino Cups -- with the Beermen as part of a powerhouse core.

He was the PBA's Most Valuable Player in 2013, and was the Finals MVP when the Beermen won the 2011 PBA Governors' Cup, and the 2015 PBA Philippine Cup. Santos is also a two-time Best Player of the Conference awardee and has been selected to the PBA Mythical First Team nine times. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011.

In the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, at 40 years old, Santos averaged 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while starting all 20 games for San Miguel in their run to the semifinals.

Manuel, 34, had previous stints in GlobalPort, Meralco, Air21, and Alaska before spending one conference with Phoenix Super LPG where he normed 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

