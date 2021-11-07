PBA: Sean Anthony thanks NorthPort after Phoenix trade

Veteran forward Sean Anthony is headed to Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran forward Sean Anthony expressed his gratitude to the NorthPort franchise on Saturday, a day after it was confirmed that he was being shipped to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

The PBA approved the deal on Friday, with Phoenix also receiving Sean Manganti and a 2021 second round draft pick. In exchange, the Batang Pier will get big man Vic Manuel and young forward Michael Calisaan.

"I'm grateful to have called NorthPort my home for the last four years," said the 35-year-old Anthony, whose career blossomed during his time with the Batang Pier.

He was at his best in the 2019 PBA season, wherein he earned Mythical First Team honors and was the Defensive Player of the Year. In the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Anthony averaged 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in eight games.

Phoenix will be Anthony's eighth team in his career, having previously played for Powerade, Barako Bull, TnT Tropang Giga, Air21, Meralco, and NLEX before landing in NorthPort.

"Thank you to the management, coaching staff, team staff, and players for making it a great experience," he said. "I appreciate all the opportunities, friendships, and fun times together. Wishing you guys all the best."

Manuel was similarly grateful for his brief time with the Fuel Masters.

The "Muscle Man" was acquired in a blockbuster trade in February with Alaska acquiring Brian Heruela and three draft picks in exchange for the veteran big man.

But Manuel never quite got going in Phoenix, with injuries limiting him in his lone conference with the team. He put up 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Fuel Masters, who missed out on the All-Filipino Cup quarterfinals.