Photo from the PBA website

Phoenix Super LPG's Vic Manuel will be moving to NorthPort, after the Fuel Masters struck a deal with the Batang Pier involving Sean Anthony.

Also involved in the trade is Sean Maganti who was dealt to Phoenix together with a future second-round pick.

The deal has already been approved by the Office of the PBA Commissioner, according to the league website.

Manuel played 11 games since moving to Phoenix last February.

There, he averaged 12.82 points, 5.27 rebounds, and 1.45 assists a game.

Manuel's move to NorthPort means a reunification with the team.

He started his career with NorthPort (then known as GlobalPort) in 2012. He moved to Meralco after a year.