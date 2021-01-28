PBA: NorthPort discussed Vic Manuel trade, but 'nothing concrete'

Alaska forward Vic Manuel in action during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The team governor of NorthPort Batang Pier confirmed that they were involved in talks with the Alaska Aces regarding veteran forward Vic Manuel, but nothing concrete came out of the discussion.

NorthPort boss Eric Areola, appearing on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum this week, said that Manuel "was offered" to the franchise.

Manuel had demanded a trade out of Alaska earlier this month, with Phoenix Super LPG, San Miguel, and NLEX among his desired destinations.

"There were a few discussions na nangyari," Areola said. "But nothing's really concrete at the moment."

The situation regarding Manuel is likely to remain in limbo as teams -- including NorthPort -- focus their attention on the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

A record number of applicants declared for the Draft, with De La Salle University's Jamie Malonzo and 3x3 star Joshua Munzon among the projected top picks.

The Batang Pier own the second pick in the draft. However, they are still waiting on the final list of rookie hopefuls to be released by the league, especially as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is expected to select a handful of players to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas program.

"I think everyone is excited with the PBA Draft because a lot of talented players are expected to join and be part of the league already," said Areola.

"That's our focus also. (We're) re-signing our players at the moment, and looking at the draft to complement kung ano 'yung kulang natin for the past season," he added.

