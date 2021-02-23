PBA: Alaska sends Vic Manuel to Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Alaska Aces have sent veteran forward Vic Manuel to Phoenix Super LPG, more than a month after the "Muscle Man" demanded a trade.

In exchange, the Aces acquired guard Brian Heruela and three draft picks: its first and second round pick in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft, and a first round pick in next year's draft.

Alaska now owns the sixth overall pick -- which Phoenix Super LPG acquired from Magnolia in the trade for Calvin Abueva -- as well as the fourth pick in the second round.

The Aces also sent its first and second round picks to Phoenix Super LPG in the deal. The Fuel Masters now own the seventh pick in both the first and second rounds of the Rookie Draft, scheduled for March 14.

The PBA trade committee approved the deal on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso explained that Heruela was "the add-on to make the deal go through."

"He may end up being a blessing in disguise for Alaska," he said.

Manuel demanded a trade early January, after being dissatisfied with the contract offered to him by the Aces. He listed Phoenix Super LPG as one of his favored destinations.

It was reported last February 10 that the two sides were close to a deal, but Cariaso clarified last weekend that they were still entertaining trade offers for Manuel.

The "Muscle Man" joins a Phoenix Super LPG team that just last week traded away his good friend, Abueva, for combo guard Chris Banchero.

Heruela, meanwhile, is joining his fourth team since entering the league in 2014. He played for Phoenix Super LPG for just one conference, averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the Philippine Cup.