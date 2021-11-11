PBA: Are more trades on the horizon for San Miguel?

San Miguel coach Leo Austria. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel coach Leo Austria was non-committal when asked if the Beermen plan to make more moves after trading away veteran forward Arwind Santos to the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Santos was sent to NorthPort on Monday in exchange for Vic Manuel. It was a shock move that signaled the end of an era for the Beermen, as Santos had played for the franchise since 2009 and helped them win nine championships.

Asked on Wednesday if more trades are on the horizon for San Miguel, Austria said: "We don't know."

However, he also said that they will remain open to opportunities to make changes that are beneficial to the squad.

"Every team naman, if there's an opportunity na alam mong magiging beneficial to your team, especially on the part of the coaches, so we always try to address that matter," he also said.

"Dahil siyempre, what's the use of your good coaching and then 'yung mga X and O mo, kung wala ka namang material that will execute your game plan or strategy," said Austria.

Austria admitted on Wednesday that he had initiated the trade for Manuel, as he felt the need to make changes to a "stagnant" San Miguel squad. The Beermen had fallen short of their own lofty goals in the past two All-Filipino conferences, and just last month were ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions TNT Tropang GIGA.

"We want to have some changes in the team. Dahil we're so stagnant in the last two conferences namin, and probably siguro it will help," Austria said of the Manuel trade.

But parting ways with a member of San Miguel's famed "Death Five" was a development that very few anticipated. Austria himself stressed that Santos did not ask for a trade from the team.

The coach was again non-committal when asked if the Santos trade means that other members of their core, long seen as untouchable, can now be made available in trades.

"Wala naman akong babanggitin about sa mga ganyan dahil ang masasabi ko lang, nobody's indispensable," he said. "Even the coaches, head coach, talagang ganyan eh."

What's certain for Austria is that the moves they have made, and those they will make in the future, are done with the good of the team in mind.

"I think in any team naman, ang iniisip what is good for the team," he stressed. "Pero we don't know what will happen. It happened naman dahil kami namang mga player, mga coach, hindi naman lifetime na member ng isang team."

"What we're thinking is what is good for the player, what's good for the team."

