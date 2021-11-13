Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex continued their free fall with an 88-62 defeat to Chiba Jets in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Paras ended up with only 2 points in 16 minutes, as Albirex struggled against Chiba.

Jets were merciless against Albirex, leading by as many as 28 points, 86-58, en route to the club's ninth victory.

John Mooney led Chiba with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Rosco Allen paced Niigata with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

It was Albirex’s 10th defeat in 13 games.

