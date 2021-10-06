Watch more on iWantTFC

Kobe Paras had an impressive outing in the Japan B.League over the weekend, leading the Niigata Albirex BB to 76-75 win against the Kyoto Hannaryz.

In that game, the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras had 10 points, including some highlight-reel shots.

One of his plays, an alley-oop off an assist by Shun Watanuki, was featured among the league's weekly “best of tough shots.”

Paras had debuted with 25 points during Niigata’s loss to Kyoto.

He is expected to face off with Thirdy Ravena this weekend when Niigata plays San-En NeoPhoenix.

