Kobe Paras during his debut for Niigata Albirex. From Japan B.League Facebook

Kobe Paras made an impressive debut in the Japan B.League, scoring 25 points including 4 treys and 2 steals on Saturday.

His performance, however, was not enough to save his team Niigata Arbirex BB from an 85-81 defeat to Kyoto Hannaryz.

The former University of the Philippines Maroons player surged with 11 points in the first quarter during his first game in the B.League.

He helped Niigata put up a 50-41 halftime advantage.

But Hannaryz clawed their way back in the second half and went toe-to-toe with Arbirex in the payoff period.

Former TNT reinforcement David Simon pushed Kyoto ahead with a basket followed up by Kazuki Hozokawa's trey, 84-79.

Niigita still had a chance to win the game, as Paras intercepted the ball.

But Yuto Nohmi saw his 3-point attempt bounce off, and Justin Harper split his freebies for Hannaryz. Niigita will again play Kyoto on Sunday.

