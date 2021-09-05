Kobe Paras signs with B.League club Niigata

Former UP star Kobe Paras is headed to Japan. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kobe Paras is now the seventh Filipino basketball player to sign as an Asian import in a Japan B.League ball club.

Niigata Albirex announced on Sunday that they have signed the second-generation Filipino hoops star to a professional contract for the 2021-22 B.League season. He is the first player that the club has signed as an Asian import.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of a great team in a great league this time," said Paras.

"I am looking forward to playing the role that coach Fujitaka Hiraoka," he added. "I can't wait to be a better player and work hard to make lifelong memories with my teammates, staff and great fans."

We are plesed to announce that we have signed with Kobe Paras for 2021-2022 season.



By the conclusion of this contract, Kobe's entry into Japan is not yet permitted at this time.https://t.co/kWevy3PqGj#albirexbb #KobeParas pic.twitter.com/Tch6MJk7OR — 新潟アルビレックスBB🏀 (@naxbb_rb) September 4, 2021

Paras joins Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) as Filipinos in the B.League.

Niigata, which plays in the first division, is coming off a 16-38 campaign last year that put them in ninth place in the East.

They open their season on October 2 against Kyoto.

This is Paras' first foray into professional basketball after having competed for the University of the Philippines for one season. He averaged 16.14 points, 5.14 rebounds, 1.79 assists, 1.21 blocks, and 1.14 steals per game for the Fighting Maroons in Season 82, earning Mythical Team honors.

He left for the United States earlier this year to link up with East West Private, the same management agency that handles the career of Kai Sotto. He has since signed with Siegel Sports and Entertainment, which helped facilitate his move to Japan.