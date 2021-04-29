Basketball: After feeling ‘so lost’, Kobe Paras has advice to those who are ‘depressed’

Former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons basketball player Kobe Paras on Thursday said he was at his “lowest” when he returned to the Philippines from the United States in 2018.

when I moved back to the Philippines 4 years ago, I was at my lowest.

I was depressed, suicidal, I just felt so lost.

Until now there are days I don’t feel like me.

Whatever you’re going through, find a purpose and stick to it.

It’s not easy at all

Only you can save yourself🧘🏽‍♂️ — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) April 29, 2021

There were high hopes for Paras, 23, to make it big in NCAA Division 1 basketball, but that move didn’t pan out with stints in Creighton and California State University Northridge.

Paras was tapped to represent the Philippines in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games and FIBA 3x3, before joining the Fighting Maroons.

He played his lone campaign for UP — his father Benjie’s alma mater — in Season 82, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the UAAP schedule in 2020 and forced a number of basketball players to look at their options outside of varsity ball.

On April 21, Paras confirmed he was leaving UP, in the hopes of exploring opportunities elsewhere.

“UP, you welcomed me with open arms . . . I’m grateful for everything,” he tweeted.

Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol said he understood Paras’ predicament.

“Kobe is too talented to be kept waiting for things to come,” Perasol said.

Paras flew to the US last week and is currently in Cincinnati, where he will now train full time.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: