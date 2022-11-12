Courtesy: ML:BB's YouTube page.

MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will release a skin collaboration with Brazilian football star Neymar on November 19.

ML:BB will launch the Neymar skin collaboration for the game's marksman hero, footballer Bruno, on November 19, and will last for around a month. The first skin is titled Bruno "Neymar Jr", while the second skin is an "Epic" skin called Bruno "Halo Striker," which also features the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Skins will be obtainable through various tasks. The "Halo Striker" skin will be obtainable through diamonds.

Neymar has previously hinted on a possible collaboration with the gaming title, after tweeting that he acquired a limited skin of fighter hero, Yu Zhong.

On Facebook, he followed that up later on with a screenshot of him playing the game using marksman hero Bruno, a football player in Brazil. The post was classified as a "paid partnership."

Neymar has had collaborations with various titles, including PlayersUnknownBattleGrounds (PUBG), with his own skin selection there dropping on November 23.

Neymar is the second living person to be immortalized in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's collection of hero skins after Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

Brazil has a budding ML:BB industry, having mounted its own professional league. Brazil will have one representative coming into the world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, to be held from January 1 to 15.